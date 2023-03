Pakistan police clash with Imran Khan's supporters

A couple of hundred Khan supporters gathered outside the house after a police team arrived from Islamabad to arrest him on a court order, government spokesman Amir Mir told Reuters.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers started the violence, which injured several police officials, he said, adding, "If Imran Khan ensures his presence in the court, it will be good, otherwise the law will take its course."

Similar clashes took places last week.

"We have come here just for the compliance of the court order," deputy inspector general of police Syed Shahzad Nadeem told reporters.

The workers started pelting the police with stones and bricks, and in response police directed water-cannon at them and in some cases baton charged them, he said.

Live TV footage showed the supporters also using sling-shots and attacking the police with bricks and sticks.