India succeeds in reducing emissions rate by 33% over 14 years

Many countries are preparing their TNC reports to update the UNFCCC on their efforts to mitigate emissions.

India's average rate of reduction in emissions increased to 3% annually in the period 2016-2019, from just about 1.5% in the period 2014-2016.

It was the fastest reduction so far, and was largely attributable to the government's push towards renewables, even as fossil fuel continues to dominate the energy mix.

“There is continuous reduction in the emission intensity of the Indian economy, which shows the country has been able to completely decouple its economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions,” one official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

The progress made on reducing emissions intensity should help India avert pressure by developed nations to stop using coal, the second official said.

This official said a substantial increase in forest cover and schemes promoting non-fossil generation and targeting emissions in industrial, automotive and energy sectors has led to the sharp reduction in India's emissions intensity.