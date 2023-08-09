    বাংলা

    India succeeds in reducing emissions rate by 33% over 14 years

    India's average rate of reduction in emissions increased to 3% annually in the period 2016-2019, from just about 1.5% in the period 2014-2016

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2023, 09:51 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 09:51 AM

    India's greenhouse emissions rate dropped by a faster-than-expected 33% in 14 years as renewable energy generation rose and forest cover increased, according to two officials privy to latest assessment made for submission to the United Nations.

    The report's findings showed India well on the way to meeting a commitment to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to reduce emissions intensity by 45% from the 2005 level by 2030.

    India's rate of emissions intensity - the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted for every unit increase of gross domestic product (GDP) - fell by 33% from 2005 to 2019, officials privy to the preparations of the Third National Communication (TNC) report said.

    Many countries are preparing their TNC reports to update the UNFCCC on their efforts to mitigate emissions.

    India's average rate of reduction in emissions increased to 3% annually in the period 2016-2019, from just about 1.5% in the period 2014-2016.

    It was the fastest reduction so far, and was largely attributable to the government's push towards renewables, even as fossil fuel continues to dominate the energy mix.

    “There is continuous reduction in the emission intensity of the Indian economy, which shows the country has been able to completely decouple its economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions,” one official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

    The progress made on reducing emissions intensity should help India avert pressure by developed nations to stop using coal, the second official said.

    This official said a substantial increase in forest cover and schemes promoting non-fossil generation and targeting emissions in industrial, automotive and energy sectors has led to the sharp reduction in India's emissions intensity.

    As of 2019, forests and trees covered 24.56%, or 80.73 million hectares, of India.

    Recently, India has also been trying to promote green hydrogen, manufactured by splitting water molecules using renewable energy.

    A third official said the report is yet to be ratified by the federal cabinet.

    India’s environment ministry did not respond to queries sent on Monday.

    Central Electricity Authority data shows that non-fossil fuel-based power - including hydro, nuclear and renewable energy - accounted for 25.3% of India's total power generation in the fiscal year that ended in March, up from 24.6% three years earlier.

    Thermal power stations still provide 73% of the electricity consumed, down from about 75% in 2019.

    The Group of 20 (G20) major economies failed twice last month to agree on phasing out the use of fossil fuels and on setting concrete targets to cut emissions.

    Developing countries including India are resisting higher emission reduction targets, arguing that industrialised nations unfettered use of fossil fuels have depleted resources.

    RELATED STORIES
    A clash erupted between two groups in Haryana’s Nuh on Jul 31, 2023
    5 killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in India's Haryana state
    Another 10 police personnel have been injured in the clashes
    Foxconn logo is seen in this illustration taken, May 2, 2023.
    Foxconn unit to sign $194m components plant deal with Tamil Nadu
    The facility will create 6,000 new jobs in addition to the 35,000 already employed by Foxconn to assemble iPhones
    A vendor weights tomatoes for a customer at a vegetable market in Ahmedabad, India, Jul 25, 2023.
    Tomato price shock hits Indian restaurants
    Consumer companies are ramping up production of cheaper purees that are flying off the shelves, after tomato prices surged more than 500%
    Children play on a flooded road after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, Jul 8, 2023. REUTERS
    Floods force Indian capital to shut schools, offices
    The city authorities also plan water rationing as the Yamuna river overflowed after incessant rain

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps