India's Trinamool sweeps violence-hit West Bengal rural polls

Repolling occurred on Monday due to rampant violence, and several booths were again marred by violence on the day.



Repolling was held in 696 booths amid allegations of electoral fraud, booth capturing, and multiple reports of electoral irregularities and voter suppression during the polls, NDTV reported.



Explosives were detonated near a counting centre in Murshidabad on Tuesday morning while the police had to use batons to disperse a crowd in Howrah.



The BJP accused the Trinamool of making "desperate attempts to loot votes" by preventing opposition observers from entering counting centres.



"TMC goons are making desperate attempts to steal the elections by obstructing the counting agents and candidates of the BJP and other opposition political parties from entering counting centres. They are being restricted from going towards the venue, and bombs are being hurled to intimidate counting agents," Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told news agency PTI.



The Trinamool has claimed that 60 percent of the people killed in poll violence were either their workers or supporters, NDTV reported, citing a source.



"Even a malicious campaign with baseless propaganda to malign the AITC State Govt in WB couldn't sway the voters!" said Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee in response to the allegations of poll manipulation.

