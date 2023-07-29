Bus crash leaves six dead, 20 injured in India’s Maharashtra

Six people have been killed and 20 others injured when two busses collided head-on in India’s Maharashtra, private broadcaster NDTV reports.

The accident took place on NH 53 at Nandur Naka flyover in Buldhana's Malkapur area around 2:30 am on Saturday, according to police.

One of the buses, owned by a company named Balaji Travels, was returning to Hingoli district from the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, while the other, owned by Royal Travels company, was heading to Nashikm, the law enforcers said.