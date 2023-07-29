    বাংলা

    Bus crash leaves six dead, 20 injured in India’s Maharashtra

    Another 32 passengers with minor injuries were given first-aid at a nearby gurudwara

    News Desk
    Published : 29 July 2023, 05:45 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2023, 05:45 AM

    Six people have been killed and 20 others injured when two busses collided head-on in India’s Maharashtra, private broadcaster NDTV reports.

    The accident took place on NH 53 at Nandur Naka flyover in Buldhana's Malkapur area around 2:30 am on Saturday, according to police.

    One of the buses, owned by a company named Balaji Travels, was returning to Hingoli district from the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, while the other, owned by Royal Travels company, was heading to Nashikm, the law enforcers said.

    The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Buldhana. Another 32 passengers with minor injuries have been given first-aid at a nearby Gurudwara.

    The driver of the Balaji Travels bus is among those who died.

    According to the Highway Police, traffic has been restored after removing the buses from the road.

    This is the second major bus accident in the Buldhana district in a month, NDTV reported. On Jul 1, at least 25 people, including three children, were burnt to death, and eight others were injured when the bus they were travelling on caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in the district.

