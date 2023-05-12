    বাংলা

    Pakistan authorities gear for Imran Khan's supporters at his court hearing

    Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far and at least eight killed after Khan's supporters clashed with police

    Reuters
    Published : 12 May 2023, 04:40 AM
    Updated : 12 May 2023, 04:40 AM

    Pakistan police imposed an emergency order banning gatherings as supporters of Imran Khan were expected to march to the capital on Friday where the former prime minister will appear for a court hearing.

    His arrest earlier this week, which sparked deadly unrest in the nuclear-armed nation, was ruled "invalid and unlawful" by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

    Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said thousands of "peaceful Pakistanis" from across the country will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader.

    Khan, 70, an international cricket hero-turned-politician, will appear before the Islamabad High Court at 11 a.m. (0600 GMT) for a hearing on his petition challenging the anti-corruption action against him, on orders of the top court.

    His arrest aggravated instability in the country of 220 million people at a time of severe economic crisis - with record high inflation, anaemic growth and a delayed IMF funding - and escalated Khan's tussle with the powerful military.

    Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far and at least eight killed after Khan's supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

    The army has warned Khan's supporters that it will respond firmly if there are further attacks on its assets, saying in a statement on Wednesday that the violence on its installations was "pre-planned" and ordered by his party leadership.

    Khan, who opponents say was brought to power through a rigged election in 2018 by the generals, has blamed the military for his ouster from office in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

    The army, which remains Pakistan's most powerful institution, having ruled it directly for close to half its 75-year history through three coups, has denied Khan's allegations.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the main entrance of Police Lines, where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being kept after his arrest, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan's supporters after violence
    The government said supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party had attacked important state buildings and damaged private and public vehicles
    Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party sit atop a crane after they removed the shipping containers, used to block the roads to prevent them from attending the protest march planned by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
    Supporters of Imran Khan plan march to capital to protest arrest
    The arrest came a day after the country's powerful military rebuked Khan for repeatedly accusing a senior military officer of trying to engineer his assassination
    Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, moments before he was arrested.
    Imran Khan’s arrest stirs violence across Pakistan
    One dead, 12 injured as Khan supporters clash with police
    Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    Pakistan calls in army to stop violence
    Protests turn deadly as Imran Khan’s supporters attack army installations after his arrest and indictment on corruption charges

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire