    বাংলা

    Taliban kill six Islamic State members in raid in Afghan capital

    The Islamic State members killed in the raid were allegedly involved in an attack which left 53 people, mostly girls and young women, dead

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Oct 2022, 05:52 AM
    Updated : 22 Oct 2022, 05:52 AM

    Taliban security forces killed six Islamic State members in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the ruling group's administration said on Saturday.

    The Islamic State members killed in the raid on their hideout were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks, one on a city mosque and the other on a tutoring institute in which dozens of female students were killed, said the spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi. "They were the attackers of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque and also ... of Kaaj Institute," said Ahmadi, who said one Taliban security force member was killed in the operation.

    No group claimed responsibility for either attack.

    The blast at the female section of the Kaaj Institute education centre on Sept 30 killed 53 people, most of them girls and young women.

    On Sept. 23, at least seven people were killed and more than 40 wounded in blast near a mosque in Wazir Akbar Khan, a heavily fortified neighbourhood once home to a "Green Zone" of embassies and foreign force bases.

    Since the Taliban took over in 2021, they say they have focused on securing the country after decades of war.

    However, a series of blasts have rocked the capital and other urban areas in recent months and the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.

    The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, after an old name of the region, are enemies of the Taliban.

    Fighters loyal to Islamic State first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, and later made inroads in other areas.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing a contempt of court case, appears at a court, in Islamabad, Pakistan Sept 22, 2022.
    Protest as Imran Khan barred from public office
    The country’s top election tribunal finds him guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state
    Students affiliated with the main opposition party hold a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal June 20, 2022.
    Nepal inflation surges to 8.64pc
    Nepal's annual inflation surged to 8.64% for the month that ended in mid-September compared with 3.49% a year earlier, central bank data showed
    Indonesia reports 99 child deaths from acute kidney injury this year
    Indonesia reports 99 child deaths from acute kidney injury
    The rise in fatalities comes as Gambia's government probes the death of 70 children from AKI linked to paracetamol syrups used to treat fever
    People wait in a queue to buy petrol at a closed fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 16, 2022.
    Sri Lanka approves law to liberalise petroleum imports
    The island of 22 million people is caught in the throes of a severe foreign exchange shortage that has left it struggling to import sufficient essentials

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher