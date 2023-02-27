Frost, heat-wave hit India's rapeseed crop, dent yields

India's rapeseed production could remain steady in 2023 despite a record planting as yields were curtailed by frost and a heat-wave in key producing areas, farmers and industry officials said.

Lower-than expected rapeseed production could force India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, to increase expensive overseas purchases of cooking oils such as palm oil FCPOc3, soyoil BOc1 and sunflower oil to fulfil rising demand.

"Vegetative growth was excellent until mid-January when frost hit our crop. It badly affected developing pods," said farmer Ramu Meena, who expanded his area to four acres this year from last year's three acres in the north-western state of Rajasthan.

Another two-dozen farmers from top-producing Rajasthan state said that frost and a heat-wave had reduced the number of seeds in pods.