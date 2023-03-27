Blast near Afghan foreign ministry kills 6, hurts several

At least six civilians were killed by a suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital on Monday, near a security checkpoint leading to the foreign ministry, according to police.

"In Malik Asghar Square ... a suicide attacker before reaching the target was identified at a check point and killed, but his explosives detonated," said Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran. He said several people were injured, including three Taliban security force members.

He did not name the target, but the blast took place in a busy downtown area near a checkpoint that guards a heavily fortified street housing several government buildings, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.