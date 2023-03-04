    বাংলা

    Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife banned from Indian stock market

    Warsi made Rs 2.9 million, while his wife Maria Goretti made 3.7 million rupees through price manipulation, regulator says

    News Desk
    Published : 4 March 2023, 09:26 AM
    Updated : 4 March 2023, 09:26 AM

    Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his YouTube influencer wife are among dozens who have been banned from participating in India's share market for alleged price manipulation, according to the BBC.

    The market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, said four YouTube channels were used to artificially inflate the values of certain shares.

    SEBI said suspects inflated the values of Sadhna Broadcast and Sharpline Broadcast by using "pump and dump" schemes, according to Indian newspaper The Quint.

    Actor Arshad Warsi, implicated in the case with his wife Maria Goretti, denied the allegations.

    SEBI found that YouTube channels, The Advisor and Moneywise, owned by influencer Manish Mishra, used celebrities to recommend stocks of two companies to retail investors. Similar videos were uploaded on the channels Midcap Calls and Profit Yatra, according to the BBC.

    Investigations revealed that videos on these channels, which had hundreds of thousands of subscribers, were aided by paid marketing campaigns and were viewed by millions.

    Entities involved in the price manipulation made profits by selling their own shares while the prices were high, the BBC reported.

    SEBI said it has impounded illegal gains worth nearly Rs 540 million made by people and entities involved in the scam.

    According to SEBI, Warsi made a profit of Rs 2.9 million and his wife Maria Goretti earned a profit of Rs 3.7 million, the BBC said.

    "PUMP AND DUMP SCAM"

    A pump and dump is a three-step scam in which a person or entity uses fake information and manipulative claims to persuade investors to increase the price of shares and then sell the previously bought holdings in bulk, which leads to a steep price decline.

    First, a person or entity buys a significant holding in a stock.

    Secondly, they make exaggerated claims about the firm, encouraging people to "pump" their money into it and purchase more.

    Finally, as the stock price goes up, they "dump", or sell the holdings and pocket the gains. However, as the significant stock volume is dumped, its price falls, and other investors lose money.

    Fake information is usually propagated via social media platforms or emails. Unsuspecting small investors are schemed into investing in small and mid-cap stocks using banners and social media messages.

    Denying the allegations against him and his wife, Actor Arshad Warsi said on Twitter, “Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many other, lost all our hard earned money.”

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, Oct 9, 2016.
    Sri Lanka's rate hike shows commitment to rapid disinflation: IMF
    In a surprise move, the South Asia nation's central bank raised rates by 100 basis points to battle inflation, which is at 50.6%
    Women walk through a wheat field on their way to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of general election in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr 18, 2019.
    India's wheat output dented by heatwave
    The maximum temperature in some wheat-growing areas jumped above 39 degrees Celsius for a few days in February, nearly 10 degrees Celsius above normal
    Workers harvest sugarcane in a filed in Gove village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, Nov 5, 2018.
    Over two dozen sugar mills close early in India
    Maharashtra accounts for more than a third of India's sugar output and lower output could prevent the world's second-biggest exporter from allowing additional exports
    Colombo harbor union members protest during a strike against huge tax increase in Colombo, Sri Lanka Mar 1, 2023.
    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's public workers protest power tariff, tax hikes
    Public sector unions have called for a fairer tax regime, and around 2,000 port workers held a demonstration in support of that demand in Colombo

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher