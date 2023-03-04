Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife banned from Indian stock market

Finally, as the stock price goes up, they "dump", or sell the holdings and pocket the gains. However, as the significant stock volume is dumped, its price falls, and other investors lose money.



Fake information is usually propagated via social media platforms or emails. Unsuspecting small investors are schemed into investing in small and mid-cap stocks using banners and social media messages.



Denying the allegations against him and his wife, Actor Arshad Warsi said on Twitter, “Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many other, lost all our hard earned money.”