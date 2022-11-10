Bangladeshi national among 10 dead in Maldives fire

At least 10 people, including a Bangladeshi national, have died in a fire at a garage in Male, the capital city of the Maldives.
Authorities say the victims were mainly workers from neighbouring countries and the police are working to confirm their identities, according to a report by The Hindu.
The fire started in a garage for repairing vehicles on the ground floor of a building and ten bodies were recovered from the upper floor.
“We have found 10 bodies,” a fire service official told The Hindu, adding that it took firefighters about four hours to put out the fire.
A security official told the newspaper that the dead included nine Indians and a Bangladeshi national.
About half of Male’s population of 250,000 are foreign workers, mostly from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, according to the report.