    বাংলা

    Pakistan commission accepts ex-PM Sharif's nomination for February poll

    Sharif was banned from running in elections by the SC which declared him dishonest for not disclosing income from a company owned by his son

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 12:00 PM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2023, 12:00 PM

    Pakistan's election commission on Thursday accepted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's nomination for the 2024 elections, weeks after a court overturned two graft convictions, ARY News reported.

    But Sharif still needs the removal of a life ban on holding any public office to qualify to stand, so it was not immediately clear how his nomination was accepted. A hearing on that ban will be held in January.

    Sharif was banned from running in elections by the Supreme Court in 2017 which declared him dishonest for not disclosing income from a company owned by his son.

    More recently, a court overturned two convictions for graft.

    Sharif, who arrived back home in October from four years of self-imposed exile in London, is bidding for a fourth premiership in the Feb 8 elections.

    Sharif's biggest challenge will be to wrest back his support base from his main rival, former cricket hero Imran Khan, who, despite being in jail for graft, remains popular following his ouster from the premiership in 2022.

    Khan, 71, is disqualified from the election because of the graft conviction, which he has appealed. Khan filed nomination papers for the election on Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023.
    Pakistan's Imran Khan uses AI-crafted speech to lure votes
    He used an AI-generated audio clip late Sunday to address a virtual rally in the first event of its kind in the country
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023.
    Pakistan media ban on Khan trial raises transparency concerns
    A court bans media from reporting on proceedings in a closed-door trial of jailed former prime minister on charges of leaking state secrets
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023.
    Pakistan court indicts Khan for leaking state secrets
    The charge delivers a fresh blow to the jailed leader's chances of contesting next year's federal elections
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gestures to supporters upon his arrival from a self-imposed exile in London, ahead of the 2024 Pakistani general election, in Lahore, Pakistan, October 21, 2023.
    Pakistan court overturns Nawaz Sharif's graft conviction
    Sharif now just needs the removal of a life ban on holding any public office to qualify to stand in the elections, scheduled for Feb 8, 2024

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India