Guards on India bridge struggled to control crowd before collapse, witnesses say

A security guard stood at either end of a 145-year-old footbridge in the Indian town of Morbi on Sunday evening, blowing whistles and repeatedly asking surging crowds to get off the structure spanning the murky Machchhu river, witnesses said.

One of the six people who saw the bridge collapse and gave an account of its final moments to Reuters said he and his colleagues also shouted from the shore to warn of the danger.

At least 135 people were killed when the structure, built in 1877, gave way, sending victims plunging into the waters below.

Police estimate the number of people on the bridge at around 200. Local officials said about 400 tickets had been sold, although not necessarily to be on the bridge at the same time.

"We even called out to people to tell them that they should leave because we could see there was a lot of crowding," Ajay Kumar told Reuters, saying he and his colleagues were on the eastern river bank watching the crowd build.

"Then the bridge collapsed in front of our eyes," the 32-year-old construction worker said.

He said women and children were among those who drowned, adding that he heard them wailing and screaming.