A year later, Sri Lanka's tentative economic recovery eludes the poor

A year after angry Sri Lankans stormed the president's residence and forced his ouster during a meltdown of the economy, the island's streets are calm, there are no serpentine queues at fuel stations and hours-long power cuts have ended.

The central bank expects the economy to resume growth this quarter after six quarters of contraction - faster than expected by many economists - while overseas remittances are surging and tourist numbers are rising.

While economists judge the country to be past the worst of the crisis, its problems are far from fixed. Food, healthcare and house rental costs are high and still increasing, the poverty rate has doubled in the last year and is seen rising further, while negotiations to reorganise the government’s crippling debt burden face some uncertainty.

"Stability is somewhat there but what it means is no extreme shortages, no fuel queues, and no 13-hour power cuts," said Rehana Thowfeek, an economist at the Colombo-based Advocata Institute think tank.

"Inflation is tapering off but compared to pre-crisis levels, the cost of living is very high and incomes have not kept up. The bulk of Sri Lanka’s poor people are daily wage earners, and they are among the hardest hit."