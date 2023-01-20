India says it is committed to boosting investment in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

India has told Sri Lanka it is committed to boosting investment in its debt-ridden neighbour, to help pull it from its worst economic crisis in seven decades, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday during a visit.

The island nation of 22 million has grappled with challenges over the past year ranging from a shortage of foreign currency to runaway inflation and a steep recession, in its worst such crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Jaishankar, on a two-day visit, held talks on Thursday with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry, on co-operation in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, industry and health services.

"India will encourage greater investments in the Sri Lankan economy, especially in core areas like energy, tourism and infrastructure," Jaishankar told reporters in the city of Colombo.