    বাংলা

    Eight bus passengers killed by unknown gunmen in northern Pakistan

    Muhammad Ali Johar, a spokesman for the regional government, said militants had opened fire on the bus on Saturday evening and the wounded had been taken to a local hospital

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Dec 2023, 03:09 AM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2023, 03:09 AM

    Gunmen attacked a bus near the town of Chilas in northern Pakistan on Saturday, killing eight passengers and injuring at least 15, district and regional officials said.

    Muhammad Ali Johar, a spokesman for the regional government, said militants had opened fire on the bus on Saturday evening and the wounded had been taken to a local hospital.

    No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the motive for the shooting was not clear.

    Chilas lies in the mountainous region of Gilgit Baltistan, near the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where attacks have been rising in recent years, including some claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

    Chilas is a popular stopping point for tourists and is also near a China-backed dam under construction.

    RELATED STORIES
    A drone view shows the remains of Maryinka city that was destroyed by the Russians, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Maryinka, Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 12, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Andriy Yermak via Telegram/via REUTERS/File Photo
    Control over devastated Ukrainian town uncertain
    Ukraine's General Staff said Russian forces had been unsuccessful in attempts to advance on villages near Maryinka
    Aviv Asher, 2,5-year-old, her sister Raz Asher, 4,5-year-old, and mother Doron, react as they meet with Yoni, Raz and Aviv's father and Doron's husband, after they returned to Israel to the designated complex at the Schneider Children's Medical Center, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Petah Tikva, Israel, in this handout picture released on Nov 25, 2023.
    Hamas delays hostage release
    Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades say the hostage releases will be delayed until Israel commits to allowing aid trucks to enter northern Gaza
    Palestinian children wounded in Israeli strikes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas wait to receive treatment at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 12, 2023. REUTERS
    Fighting rages on around Gaza hospital
    Al-Shifa and other hospitals in northern Gaza are barely able to care for patients as more people are wounded daily by fierce Israeli bombardment
    Fire at drug rehabilitation centre in northern Iran kills at least 32
    Fire at drug rehabilitation centre in Iran kills 32
    Initial investigation shows that a heater in the opium rehab camp in the Caspian Sea province of Gilan is the cause of the fire

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp