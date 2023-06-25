Pakistan army says two civilians killed by Indian forces

"The Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector," the statement said.

The Indian army did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2021, the two sides agreed in a rare joint statement to a ceasefire along the disputed border in the scenic valley.

Both India and Pakistan lay claim over the disputed territory, but each control half of it. The two countries have fought three wars, two over Kashmir, since their independence from British rule in 1947.