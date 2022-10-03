3 children among 5 dead in fire at puja venue in India's Uttar Pradesh

At least five people have been killed and 66 others injured after a huge fire broke out at a Durga Puja venue in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi, according to Indian private broadcaster NDTV.

The blaze started on Sunday at around 9 pm local time, during the celebration of Saptami, or the seventh day of Navaratri, an annual Hindu festival observed in honour of the goddess Durga.