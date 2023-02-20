India's sugar output could fall further as cane matures early

Maharashtra's sugar cane commissioner was expecting the state to produce 12.8 million tonnes.

More than two dozen farmers in the state said last week that the cane crop has been flowering due to early maturity.

"The cane crop is just 10 months old, but started flowering last month and losing weight," Avinash Thombare, a sugar cane grower from Satara district, said, as he showed the crop with white flowers.

Widespread early flowering, a sign of crop stress, was induced by reduced solar radiation during the cane development period due to abnormal cloudy conditions during the last half of the monsoon season, Alvean's Virgino said.

Sugar mills in Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka started to face cane shortage and at least 17 mills in the country have closed operations so far, while another two dozen were expected to close before the end of February, according to a government official, who declined to be named.

The continuous downward revision in output estimate has closed the possibility of additional exports, another government official, who also declined to be named, said.

India has allowed sugar mills to export only 6.1 million tonnes of the sweetener in the current season, down from the record 11 million tonnes exported in the previous season.

The country mainly exports sugar to Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sudan, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates.