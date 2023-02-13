India aims to triple defence exports to $5bn, sell fighter jets, choppers

India exports defence products to 75 countries, he added.

Past Indian exports include Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) HIAE.NS Dhruv helicopters to the Philippines, Mauritius and Ecuador and Russia-India venture BrahMos Aerospace's supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines. HAL has also offered its Tejas light fighter jet for sale to Malaysia.

India has also exported other items such as offshore patrol vessels, coastal surveillance systems, avionics, chaff rocket launchers and spares for radars.

The air show aims to promote exports of indigenous air platforms such as Tejas, Dhruv, HTT-40 training aircraft, Dornier light utility helicopter and the light combat helicopter.

India also wants smaller domestic companies and start-ups to make parts for large defence products globally as well as to attract foreign investment for joint product development and production.

Defence experts were circumspect about India's ambition.

"From just a 0.2% share in global arms exports, becoming a major exporter is a long haul," said Amit Cowshish, a former financial advisor in the Defence ministry and a former distinguished fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi.

"Some of the biggest importing countries, even if they are willing, will find it difficult to withstand pressures from Europe and the U.S. to consider buying whatever little we have to offer by way of major equipment and platforms," Cowshish said.