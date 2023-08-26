Stranded cable car highlights Pakistan school accessibility crisis

Ibrar Ahmed is relieved to be alive after being stuck on a cable car high over a river in northern Pakistan for 16 hours this week, but now the student wonders how he will make the arduous trek to class each day.

"God willing, I am going to continue with my studies, but the way to our school is so long," he said after Tuesday's ordeal, which grabbed global attention.

"Sometimes ... I get late for school because it opens at 8:30 am and the road is so perilous," said Ahmed, in his first year of high school at Batungi Pashto Government School. "The (chair)lift is necessary, but now we are terrified of it."