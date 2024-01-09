Maldives president courts investors in China as Indian ties sag

Muizzu became president of the Indian Ocean nation in November after winning on his "India Out" campaign platform under which he called New Delhi's huge influence a threat to sovereignty. His government has since asked dozens of locally based Indian military personnel to leave. And in an apparent snub to India, Muizzu is in China this week, before any visit to his country's giant neighbour.

In Fuzhou, the Chinese city designated as the start of China's maritime "Silk Road", Muizzu said China remained one of his country's "closest allies and developmental partners", according to a statement released by his office.

Increasing export of fish products to China under the two countries' free trade agreement will be a key priority, Muizzu added.

Fishing is the largest source of employment in the Maldives, where 99% of its territory comprises the sea. Aquatic products account for over 98% of exports by volume and value.

Muizzu also said his government was keen to explore partnerships under Xi's Belt and Road Initiative, including the expansion of the country's central airport and commercial port.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative aimed at building a global trade and infrastructure network, China has already helped expand the Velana International Airport in Male and built the cross-sea China-Maldives Friendship Bridge.

Chinese firms have invested $1.37 billion in the Maldives since its decision to join the Belt and Road Initiative in 2014, data from the American Enterprise Institute think tank shows.

TOURISM

In 2019, Chinese tourists represented 19.7% of foreign visitors, making them the biggest tourist group, but slipped to third position by 2022 during the pandemic.

The Maldives is also a popular destination among Indian nationals, whose presence has grown more prominent when China's pandemic restrictions kept Chinese visitors away.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was snorkelling last week in Lakshadweep, an archipelago of atolls and reefs off the coast of Kerala, a visit that some viewed as an attempt to draw tourists away from the nearby Maldivian islands.