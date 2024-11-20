Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 21, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Pakistan's military to launch new offensive against separatist militants

It is not immediately clear if the plan will be a joint effort with its giant neighbour Beijing

Pakistan's military to launch drive against separatist militants
A member of the Airport Security Force ASF stands guard near the wreckage of vehicles after an explosion near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan Oct 6, 2024. REUTERS/FILE

Asif Shahzad, Reuters

Published : 20 Nov 2024, 03:28 PM

Updated : 20 Nov 2024, 03:28 PM

Related Stories
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
Brazilian police uncover military plot to kill Lula
Brazilian police uncover military plot to kill Lula
Trump, Musk watch SpaceX launch Starship
Trump, Musk watch SpaceX launch Starship
Read More
Angela Merkel recalls tricks for dealing with Trump
Angela Merkel recalls tricks for dealing with Trump
Putin eyes contours of a Trump peace deal
Putin eyes contours of a Trump peace deal
Bitcoin surges near $95,000
Bitcoin surges near $95,000
Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery, fraud
Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery, fraud
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More