    বাংলা

    Indian climber rescued from depths of Annapurna crevasse in Nepal

    Five sherpa and two foreign climbers used ropes to rescue him after he fell while returning to base camp, failing to reach the summit of Annapurna

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2023, 05:38 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 05:38 AM

    Rescuers hauled an Indian mountaineer up 200 metres (656 feet) from the depths of a crevasse three days after he plunged into it on Mount Annapurna in west Nepal, hiking officials said on Thursday, in a rare example of a successful high-altitude rescue operation.

    The climber, 34-year-old Anurag Maloo, was being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu in critical condition, according to Thaneshwar Guragain, an official at the Seven Summit Treks hiking company.

    Five sherpa and two foreign climbers used ropes to rescue him after he fell on Monday as he was returning to base camp after failing to reach the summit of Annapurna, the world’s 10th-highest peak at 8,091 metres (26,545 feet), Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks said.

    "This sort of rescue is rare because the location is very dangerous," Sherpa said. "For one person seven other climbers put their lives at risk. It was his sheer luck that they found him alive," he said.

    Maloo had fallen near Camp II at an altitude of about 5,680 metres, Tourism Department official Bigyan Koirala said.

    A 10-time Everest summiteer from Northern Ireland died on the descent from Annapurna on Monday.

    The peak in west Nepal, which was first climbed by Maurice Herzog of France in 1950, is considered dangerous due to the risk of frequent avalanches.

    At least 365 people are recorded as having climbed Annapurna while more than 72 have died on it over the years.

    RELATED STORIES
    File - Sherpas work to pry the body of Goutam Ghosh from the ice on Mount Everest in May 2017. Two mountain climbers died near the top of Mount Everest in 2016. Their bodies lay frozen there for a year. Then a perilous journey began to bring them home. (
    Everest climber dies after scaling Annapurna peak in Nepal
    An Indian climber, who fell into a crevasse on the lower reaches of Annapurna, has also been missing
    A view taken from the Mount of Olives shows a group of Jewish visitors on the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, Apr 9, 2023. REUTERS
    Israel signs $400m deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
    The agreement comes just days after reaching a similar-sized deal to provide air defences to newly-inducted NATO member Finland
    Indian army soldiers stand next to a barricade outside a military base, after a firing incident in Bathinda, India, Apr 12, 2023.
    Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides
    India's army, navy and airforce have together lost more than 800 personnel to suicide since 2017, the defence ministry said in July 2022
    Indian army soldiers stand next to a barricade outside a military base, after a firing incident in Bathinda, India, Apr 12, 2023.
    Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base
    'Personal enmity' motivated the killings of four soldiers in their sleep, the local police chief said

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan