Why Indian opposition leader Gandhi faces jail for defamation

WHICH COUNTRIES HAVE DECRIMINALISED DEFAMATION?

Since the 1990s, dozens of countries have decriminalised defamation. India's law on defamation borrows from British laws, but Britain itself repealed it in 2009.

Some other countries that have decriminalised defamation since 2000 include Ukraine (2001), Sri Lanka (2002), Ireland (2009), Norway (2015), Zimbabwe (2016), Kenya (2017) and the Maldives (2018).

While the United States does not have any federal criminal defamation laws, about 20 of its states and territories still have them, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said in a 2021 report.

UNESCO said advances in jurisprudence and soft law, as well as strong pushes by advocacy groups, had resulted in some progress towards decriminalisation in a number of countries in the past two decades.

WHAT ATTEMPTS HAVE BEEN MADE IN INDIA TO DECRIMINALISE DEFAMATION?

In a landmark 2016 case, India's Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the penal code section that makes defamation a criminal offence. The two dozen petitioners who challenged the criminalisation of defamation included Rahul Gandhi.

The top court rejected the challenge to the provision and held that it was a reasonable restriction on free speech and was neither "vague, nor excessive nor arbitrary" and did not consider criminal defamation disproportionate.

"Protection of reputation is a fundamental right. It is also a human right. Cumulatively it serves the social interest," the court said.

WHAT DO LEGAL EXPERTS SAY?

As conviction with maximum punishment is uncommon in criminal defamation cases, researchers with the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy think tank argued that in most cases "conviction of the accused is rarely the goal".

"Harassment and intimidation through the process of prosecution is the actual punishment, particularly when an alternative civil remedy against defamation is available," they wrote in the Times of India on Saturday.

However, Supreme Court advocate Raju Ramachandran said the section on criminal defamation "is carefully and elaborately worded" and should stay. "The test should be how it affects the common citizen and not journalists or politicians," he said.