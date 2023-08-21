Bus crash in India's Uttarakhand leaves seven Gujarat pilgrims dead

At least seven people have been killed and 27 wounded when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, PTI reports.
The accident occurred in Gangnani on Sunday. The vehicle was carrying 35 people on a return trip from Gangotri.
The State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and medical teams were working on the spot, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, adding a helicopter has been kept ready in Dehradun to provide assistance if required.
The minister, currently in Delhi, told PTI that he spoke to top officials about the accident and instructed them to carry out relief and rescue operations quickly.
Uttarakhand has been reeling from incessant rains that have triggered landslides and flash floods in the state.