Imran Khan's arrest adds to Pakistan's economic, political challenges

The arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the call from his party for nationwide protests present another blow to the nuclear-armed country struggling with an economic crisis.

The South Asian nation of 220 million people is running out of dollars, inflation is running at over 36 percent and an expected IMF bailout has been delayed by months.

ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

Industrial activity has virtually ground to a halt as the central bank has raised interest rates to a record 21 percent to battle inflation, worsening already-high unemployment and poverty.

Women and children have been killed in stampedes at food distribution centres as food inflation rises to an all-time high of 40 percent.