With drones and dawn assault, Myanmar's Chin rebels open new front

In the pre-dawn darkness on Monday, a 22-year-old Myanmar rebel fighter approached a hill-top military camp in remote Chin State with dozens of comrades for an assault that opened up another front in a mounting nationwide offensive against the junta.

"We cut the fencing wire," said Suan, who gave only his first name. "I was the first to enter. As soon as I entered, they started firing at us."

The battle at Khawmawi military camp, near Myanmar's porous border with India's Mizoram state, lasted almost 12 hours, according to Suan and five other rebel fighters and commanders.

Another military camp at Rihkhawdar was overrun by rebels within a few hours, marking a key victory for a grassroots insurgency that has brewed in Chin State since a 2021 coup when Myanmar's generals deposed a democratically elected government.

The ethnic Chin fighters said they used drones to drop bombs on the military bases, and junta soldiers fought back - especially fiercely at Khawmawi - occasionally firing mortars.

"When we entered the camp, most soldiers had already fled. But the ones that stayed, around 20 soldiers, fought intensely," said Lawma, 26, who like Suan, lay at a hospital in India's Champhai town after being wounded in the fighting.

At least nine Chin fighters were killed in the assault, along with six junta soldiers, two Chin rebels said, asking not to be named.