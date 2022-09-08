    বাংলা

    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in 37 junior ministers, two for finance

    Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Shehan Semasinghe are sworn in as state ministers in the finance ministry

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Sept 2022, 07:01 AM
    Updated : 8 Sept 2022, 07:01 AM

    Sri Lanka swore in 37 junior ministers, including two for the critical finance ministry, the president's office said on Thursday, in a major expansion of the crisis-hit country's government.

    The island of 22 million people is facing its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948. Foreign exchange reserves have dropped to historic lows, leaving the country struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine.

    "New state ministers (were) sworn in before the president at the presidential secretariat," the president's media division said in a statement.

    While President Ranil Wickremesinghe remains finance minister, lawmakers Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Shehan Semasinghe were sworn in as state ministers in the finance ministry.

    Wickremesinghe took office after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka following mass protests in July and then resigned.

    Sri Lanka secured a staff-level agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this month but faces an uphill battle to negotiate repayments of billions of dollars with creditors.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die
    Pakistanis throw up barriers against floodwaters
    Rising waters have engulfed nearly a third of the country after weeks of rain, while officials say 12 more deaths took the toll to 1,355
    Women stranded in Pakistan floods take risky trips to give birth
    Women trapped in Pakistan floods take risky trips to give birth
    Roads leading to clinics are submerged due to historic floods which have affected 33 million people
    Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM says, as 18 more die
    18 die in Pakistan's unprecedented floods, taking toll to 1,343
    With death toll reaching 1,343, as many as 33 million people have been affected in the disaster and the financial loss could run into a minimum of $10 billion
    No kerosene, no food, Sri Lanka's fishermen say
    No kerosene, no food, Sri Lanka's fishermen say
    Fuel shortages and runaway inflation mean the fishermen are struggling to procure kerosene oil, needed to power the boats that provide their livelihood

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher