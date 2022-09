Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in 37 junior ministers, two for finance

Sri Lanka swore in 37 junior ministers, including two for the critical finance ministry, the president's office said on Thursday, in a major expansion of the crisis-hit country's government.

The island of 22 million people is facing its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948. Foreign exchange reserves have dropped to historic lows, leaving the country struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicine.

"New state ministers (were) sworn in before the president at the presidential secretariat," the president's media division said in a statement.