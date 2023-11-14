Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring talks by end of 2023: minister

The ICC, the sport's governing body, suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) membership citing government interference in cricket in the country
Sri Lanka hopes to complete debt restructuring talks with a range of bilateral creditors by the end of the year, the country's junior finance minister said on Tuesday.
The island nation of 22 million people has to secure assurances of debt restructuring from bondholders and key bilateral lenders as part of the terms of its $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout.