Pakistan to try ex-PM Khan's violent supporters under army laws

Pakistan's civilian and military leaders on Tuesday said that rioters and their backers who attacked state assets and military installations to protest the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan will be tried under army laws.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It is an endorsement of the military, which said on Monday that the rioters and their handlers had been identified, and would be tried under army laws.

It has previously said that the May 9 attacks against the military were "pre-planned" and ordered by Khan party's leaders. Khan has denied the allegation and demanded an investigation.