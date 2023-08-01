    বাংলা

    Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 56

    The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on a gathering of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl party

    Reuters
    Published : 1 August 2023, 08:17 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 08:17 AM

    The death toll from a suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan that targeted a hard-line religious group's political rally has risen to 56, a government official said on Tuesday.

    The toll from Sunday's attack in the Bajaur district on the border with Afghanistan could rise, said Anwar-ul-Haq, the region's deputy commissioner.

    The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on a gathering of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, which is known for its links to hardline Islamists but which condemns militants seeking to overthrow the government.

    The party is allied with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ruling coalition, which is preparing for a general election that must be held by November.

    Sharif denounced the blast, which came after months of political tension and an economic crisis, as an attack on the democratic process.

    Islamic State's Amaq news agency said in a claim for the attack on its Telegram channel that democracy was hostile to Islam.

    "The attack comes in the natural context of the ongoing war waged by the Islamic State against 'democracy' as a regime hostile to true Islam and in conflict with its divine law," the news agency said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view of damaged property, following an explosion by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan July 31, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a social media video.
    IS claims responsibility for Pakistan bombing
    The hardline militant group claims responsibility for the bombing, issuing a statement on its Telegram channel
    Rescue workers and other people transport an injured person to the hospital, after a blast in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan July 30, 2023. Rescue 1122/Handout via REUTERS
    Pakistan suicide bombing death toll hits 45
    The blast occurred at a gathering of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl party, known for its links to hardline Islamists
    File Photo: A member of the Kurdish security forces inspects the site of a car bomb attack in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region
    Bomb blast kills several people at shrine near Syrian capital
    It was the second attack this week at the shrine. Two people were wounded in a separate blast on Tuesday
    Members of rescue teams prepare graves to bury the victims after a landslide following heavy rains in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, Jul 20, 2023.
    Death toll in Indian landslide hits 22
    The landslide occurred on Thursday night in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, flattening several houses

    Opinion

    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan