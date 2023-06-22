Greece boat tragedy: At least 209 Pakistanis were on board, data suggests

There were at least 209 Pakistani "victims" on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece last week, according to data shared by a Pakistani investigative agency with Reuters on Thursday.

The figure of 209 is based on information provided by families who came forward to say a relative of theirs had boarded the boat heading from Libya towards Greece and were still missing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said.

The official death toll from the accident still stands at 82 and the number of survivors at 104, of whom 12 were Pakistanis.