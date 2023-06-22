    বাংলা

    Greece boat tragedy: At least 209 Pakistanis were on board, data suggests

    The figure of 209 is based on information provided by families who came forward to say a relative of theirs had boarded the boat

    Reuters
    Published : 22 June 2023, 10:56 AM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 10:56 AM

    There were at least 209 Pakistani "victims" on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece last week, according to data shared by a Pakistani investigative agency with Reuters on Thursday.

    The figure of 209 is based on information provided by families who came forward to say a relative of theirs had boarded the boat heading from Libya towards Greece and were still missing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said.

    The official death toll from the accident still stands at 82 and the number of survivors at 104, of whom 12 were Pakistanis.

    "An investigation to verify this is underway," FIA Islamabad Zone Director Rana Abdul Jabbar said.

    The FIA has been tasked by the Pakistan government with handling investigations into the tragedy.

    Hundreds of people from different countries are believed to have been on board the vessel, in what is seen as the worst sea disaster in years for the region.

    Pakistan is yet to officially confirm how many of its citizens were on the boat, but kick-started a DNA sampling effort to help Greece identify those who died.

    The data shared by the FIA showed that 181 people were from Pakistan and 28 from Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Officials gathered the DNA samples from 201 families.

    Witness accounts suggested that between 400 and 750 people had crammed onto the 20- to 30 metre-long (65- to 100-foot) fishing boat which then capsized and sank early on June 14 about 50 miles (80 km) from the southern coastal town of Pylos.

    The FIA said 29 suspected human smugglers had been arrested in Pakistan so far over the case.

    RELATED STORIES
    A undated handout photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, Jun 14, 2023.
    14 suspects arrested in Pakistan over Greece boat disaster
    A police spokesman said the suspects are part of a human trafficking network that sent the victims to Europe
    A undated handout photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, Jun 14, 2023.
    How migrant tragedy unfolded on the high seas off Greece
    A migrant charity says a person they were in contact with on the boat said it was in distress, but Greek authorities say it repeatedly refused offers of help
    Men transfer body bags carrying migrants who died after their boat capsized in the open sea off Greece, onboard a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel at the port of Kalamata, Greece, Jun 15, 2023.
    Greece scours shipwreck site
    At least 78 migrants died, and hundreds more, including children, may have drowned inside the crowded vessel's hold
    Migrants arrive at the port of Kalamata, following a rescue operation, after their boat capsized at open sea, in Kalamata, Greece, June 14, 2023.
    Greece hunts for survivors of migrant shipwreck, 78 dead
    A European rescue support charity believes around 750 people were on board the 20-30 metre-long vessel

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp