India accepts gas panel report, lowers gas prices

India will lower prices of gas produced from old blocks to $6.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from Saturday as the federal cabinet approved the recommendations of a gas panel report, the information minister said on Thursday, a move aimed at reining in inflation.

The price will apply to industrial buyers and companies in the fertiliser and city gas distribution sectors and will be fixed on a monthly basis.

India last year set up the panel, led by energy expert Kirit Parikh, to review India's gas pricing formula to ensure fair prices to consumers after state-set prices of gas from old fields and a ceiling price for output from hard-to-access, difficult blocks rose to record highs.