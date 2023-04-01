India regulator probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations

"This fact, like all other material information required to be reported, has been disclosed to the regulatory authorities in the past and also as and when required," the spokesperson added, without commenting on the regulatory probe into offshore entities.

Vinod Adani could not be reached for comment. Requests for comment sent to his holding company in Dubai, Adani Global Investment DMCC, were not responded to.

The probe comes after US short-seller Hindenburg Research's Jan 24 report alleging improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by Adani Group, among other things - charges it has denied.

Hindenburg's report eroded more than $100 billion in the value of shares in Adani group of companies.

India's Supreme Court asked SEBI in March to investigate the Adani Group for any lapses related to public shareholding, related party rules or regulatory disclosures.

SEBI's investigation into Adani's possible 'related party' transactions with offshore entities with links to Vinod Adani has not been reported before.

While SEBI investigations are continuing, top regulatory officials are due to give a status report to a court-appointed panel on Sunday, the two sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as investigations are private.

'DISCLOSURE VIOLATIONS'

Hindenburg in its January report alleged that Vinod Adani entities have collectively moved "billions of dollars" into Adani's publicly listed and private entities, often without required disclosure of the related party nature of the deals.

The Adani Group in a 413-page response to the allegations had said all transactions entered into by it with entities who qualify as 'related parties' under Indian laws and accounting standards have been duly disclosed.

The three offshore entities with links to Vinod Adani being probed for 'related party' transactions are Mauritius-based Krunal Trade and Investments Ltd and Gardenia Trade and Investments Ltd, and Electrogen Infra in Dubai.