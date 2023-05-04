India's exports likely to touch $900bn in 2023-24: exporters

India’s exports of goods and services could touch $900 billion in the current financial year, up from $770 billion in the previous year, keeping resilient despite global headwinds, a top official of a grouping of exporters said.

Merchandise exports could expand to between $495 billion and $500 billion, while services exports could touch $400 billion in the year ending March 2024, said Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Overseas demand remains strong in many markets, he added.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal urged exporters to explore new markets, however, in view of the possible impact of war in Ukraine and a global slowdown.