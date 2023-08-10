Art therapy offers relief to Afghan women struggling with mental health

Khushi's psychiatrist, who also cannot be named for security reasons. "Art studios are the only avenue we have left to help our patients... they have become the only place where girls can clear their minds, catch up with old friends, make new friends, and apart from that, they can learn art too."

Khushi sees her psychiatrist twice a month. He used to see four to five patients a day but says the number of his patients has now increased to 10 to 15 daily, most of them women. The increase became even more noticeable after the Taliban banned female students from attending universities, he said.

Health organisations estimate half of Afghanistan's 40 million people have suffered from psychological distress after decades of war and instability. There are few reliable figures on mental health trends but anecdotally, doctors and aid workers say more women are struggling with mental health in the wake of the orders restricting women's work and education.

In a small, colourful art studio in Balkh's capital Mazar-i-Sharif, paintings adorn the walls and several young women, including Khushi, gather for a pencil drawing class. Many of them have been sent here at the recommendation of a mental health expert to ease their isolation and learn a new skill, alongside talk therapy and medication.

"When I felt depressed, the doctor prescribed me to go to a place where I can calm my mind. I chose the art studio. Not only did I make good friends here, I also receive art therapy," said a former university student at the class.

Khushi said the art therapy gave her a respite from home and a little hope for the future.

"It gives me a sense of accomplishment for having made something, over all, drawing empowers me with confidence," she said. "I'm disappointed in my life, but I am not giving up, I will fight. I hope things will get better in the future."