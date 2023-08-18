    বাংলা

    Pakistani police arrest two Christians accused of blasphemy

    The arrests come two days after a Muslim mob burnt churches and houses in a Christian settlement, accusing the two men of desecrating the Quran

    Published : 18 August 2023, 08:09 AM
    Police have arrested two Christians accused of blasphemy in eastern Pakistan, a spokesperson said on Friday, two days after a Muslim mob burnt churches and houses in a Christian settlement, accusing the two men of desecrating the Quran.

    Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan and though no one has ever been executed, numerous accused people have been lynched by outraged mobs.

    The police said it has so far rounded up 128 people involved in the attack on the Christian community in Jaranwala in the industrial district of the city of Faisalabad on Wednesday.

