Nepalis vote amid looming inflation, political stability concerns

Nepalis were voting on Sunday in a general election that few expect to bring drastic change - or a government able to quickly revive one of the slowest-growing economies in South Asia.

The election pits the ruling alliance of the Nepali Congress party, led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and some former Maoist rebels, against the Nepal Communist Unified Marxist Leninist (UML) party.

There are no pre-election polls, but political analysts expect the ruling alliance to retain power.