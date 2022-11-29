Pakistan foreign minister meets Afghan Taliban amid border concerns

Pakistan this month reopened a major Afghan border crossing that was shut for trade and transit after security forces from the two sides had clashed.

Some on social media highlighted the fact that a woman was heading Pakistan's delegation at a time when the United Nations and Western officials have called on the Taliban to change course on women's rights.

Other high-profile visits include Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmoud Qureshi, though the Taliban have met female diplomats and UN officials since taking power last year.

The Taliban in March made a U-Turn on signals they would open high schools nationwide for girls and have recently announced women would not be able to access public parks.

The Taliban say they respect women's rights in line with their vision of Islam and Afghan culture.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, clashes have taken place between their security forces and those of Pakistan, and militants have attacked Pakistani forces.

Pakistan has called on the Taliban to ensure they live up to promises that they will not harbour international militants. The Taliban deny harbouring militants.

No country has recognised the Taliban, who took over Afghanistan with a speed and ease that took the world by surprise, following which President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and his government collapsed.