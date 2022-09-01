    বাংলা

    IMF urges creditors of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to work together

    The International Monetary Fund makes the call after unveiling a preliminary deal for a loan of $2.9 billion for the crisis-hit island nation

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Sept 2022, 06:53 AM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2022, 06:53 AM

    Sri Lanka's creditors must collaborate to help the island nation pull out of its worst economic crisis in decades, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday, after unveiling a preliminary deal for a loan of $2.9 billion.

    "If creditors are not willing to provide assurances, it would deepen Sri Lanka's crisis and undermine repayment capacity," an IMF official told reporters in Colombo.

