    বাংলা

    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

    A preliminary agreement on an emergency loan has been reached, with the crisis-hit island seeking up to $3 billion from the IMF

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2022, 05:37 AM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 05:37 AM

    Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a preliminary agreement on an emergency loan to the crisis-hit country and a formal announcement will be made on Thursday, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

    The island nation, struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, had sought up to $3 billion from the IMF.

    Spokespersons for the IMF and the Sri Lankan government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Staff-level agreements are typically subject to the approval of the IMF management and its executive board, after which the recipient nations get access to funds.

    A visiting IMF team held talks with Sri Lankan government officials, including the treasury secretary, late into the night on Tuesday to address concerns on the political front, the sources said. Most of the technical details had been agreed to beforehand.

    The country of 22 million was plunged into political crisis last month when then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled after a popular uprising against an acute shortage of basic goods and sky-high prices.

    Rajapaksa was replaced by six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also heads the finance department and held several rounds of talks with the IMF team.

    RELATED STORIES
    New Russia gas halt tightens energy screws on Europe
    New Russia gas halt tightens energy screws on Europe
    European governments fear Moscow could extend the outage in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on it after its invasion of Ukraine
    Indian rupee marks biggest gain in one year on strong foreign inflows
    Indian rupee marks biggest gain in one year
    The partially convertible rupee surged 0.6% to 79.45 in its best session since Aug 27, 2021
    Development banks under pressure to compensate harmed communities
    Development banks under pressure to compensate harmed communities
    IFC and other major development banks, such as the Asian Development Bank and the African Development Bank, have long resisted compensating communities impacted by the projects they finance
    Attacks on major Iraqi gasfield drive out US contractors
    Attacks on major Iraqi gasfield drive out US contractors
    A series of rocket attacks have sent workers from Texan company Exterran Corp packing, leaving the project to expand the Khor Mor field in limbo

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher