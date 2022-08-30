Sri Lanka budget to bolster revenue and fight inflation as IMF talks progress

Sri Lanka's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package have made solid progress, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday, presenting an interim budget to boost revenue and fight inflation.

The island nation of 22 million people is battling its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Wickremesinghe, who took over as the country's president last month, is pushing to bring in fiscal consolidation measures agreed with the IMF.

Negotiations with the IMF, which currently has a team of officials visiting Sri Lanka, have reached a "successful level", said Wickremesinghe, who also serves as finance minister.