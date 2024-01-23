Sri Lanka central bank keeps policy rates unchanged to tame inflation

Sri Lanka's central bank kept interest rates steady on Tuesday, in line with market expectations, forgoing a rate cut as a new tax threatened upward pressure on expenses and fuelled concerns about inflation.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) maintained the Standing Deposit Facility Rate at 9% and the Standing Lending Facility Rate at 10%, as predicted in a Reuters poll.

The central bank said the decision was aimed at maintaining inflation at the targeted level of 5% over the medium term, while enabling the economy to reach its potential.

"The Board took note of the effects of the recent developments in taxation and supply-side factors that are likely to pose upside pressures on inflation in the near term," it said in a statement, adding that any such uptick in inflation this year was expected to be short-lived.