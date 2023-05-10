    বাংলা

    Pakistan rupee weakens to record low after Imran Khan arrest

    The Pakistani rupee weakened 1.3% to a new record low of 288.5 against the US dollar on Wednesday

    Reuters
    Published : 10 May 2023, 08:32 AM
    Updated : 10 May 2023, 08:32 AM

    The Pakistani rupee weakened 1.3% to a new record low of 288.5 against the US dollar on Wednesday, a day after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by the anti-corruption agency in Islamabad.

    Following the arrest, clashes erupted between Khan supporters and police, leaving at least one protester dead. The interior ministry has suspended mobile broadband services in the country.

    Khan had for months averted arrest in a number of cases registered against him that include charges of instigating crowds to violence

