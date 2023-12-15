Militant attack kills three Pakistani police officers

Pakistan police said three officers were killed on Friday near the northwestern Afghan border during a gun battle that also killed three militants, in an uptick in violence raising security concerns ahead of national elections early next year.

The attack came within two days of another such militant attack in the region which killed 23 Pakistani soldiers in Dera Ismail Khan district, near the country's lawless tribal districts bordering Afghanistan.

Friday's attack occurred in adjacent Tank district when one of several militants first exploded himself at the main entrance of a police office and residence block and the others stormed in, said police official Iftikhar Shah.

"Our force on guard engaged them in a gun battle for hours," and two more police officers were wounded, he said.