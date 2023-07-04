    বাংলা

    Pakistan grants extra powers to graft body probing Imran Khan

    The move came hours before Khan and his wife were set to appear before the NAB in Islamabad and at hearings in other cases

    Reuters
    Published : 4 July 2023, 06:40 AM
    Updated : 4 July 2023, 06:40 AM

    Pakistan has issued a presidential ordinance granting extra detention powers to the country's anti-graft body, which is currently investigating a case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan, media reported on Tuesday.

    Khan, the country's main opposition leader who has faced a string of cases since being ousted from power last year, was arrested in the graft case in May, which led to violent protests across the country. He was later released on bail.

    The legal tweaks involved granting the anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the ability to issue arrest warrants and detain suspects for 30 days if they did not cooperate with an investigation, Geo News reported.

    Pakistan's information minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The move came hours before Khan and his wife were set to appear before the NAB in Islamabad and at hearings in other cases. The former premier left his home in the city of Lahore for Islamabad early on Tuesday, his party said.

    The government can pass laws swiftly through a presidential ordinance when parliament is not in session, but the assembly has to endorse the law within 90 days.

    Parliament was in session but was prorogued on Monday through a government notification uploaded on its website. The ordinance was issued on Monday night.

    Government officials allege that Khan and his wife received land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from a real estate tycoon Malik Riaz through a charitable trust. Khan and his aides, as well as the tycoon, have previously denied any wrongdoing.

    Khan and his party have faced a country-wide crackdown after the violence that followed his arrest, that included the ransacking of military installations. Hundreds of supporters and dozens of leaders were detained, and many have left his party.

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporters of Pakistani former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones at police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    3 top Pakistan army officers sacked over violence
    They are sacked for failing to avert violent clashes that erupted across the country in response to the former PM Khan's arrest
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023. REUTERS
    Imran Khan gets bail on murder charges: lawyer
    The ousted prime minister had been arrested on May 9 and held for three days, triggering violent protests by his followers
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
    Imran Khan named in 'abetting' lawyer's murder
    Police registered an "abetment to murder" case against former cricket hero Khan, who faces dozens of charges since his ouster
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
    Imran Khan faces blackout on local media
    He has long been the most televised politician in Pakistan, with his speeches and gatherings getting wall-to-wall coverage and widespread viewership

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan