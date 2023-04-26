Kabul airport attack 'mastermind' killed by Taliban: US officials

The Taliban have killed an Islamic State militant who was the "mastermind" behind a suicide attack at Kabul's international airport in 2021 that killed 13 US troops and scores of civilians during the United States' chaotic evacuation from the country, US officials said on Tuesday.

The bombing occurred on Aug 26, 2021, as US troops were trying to help Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban's takeover, and compounded America's sense of defeat after 20 years of war.