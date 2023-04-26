    বাংলা

    Kabul airport attack 'mastermind' killed by Taliban: US officials

    The bombing occurred on Aug 26, 2021, as US troops were trying to help Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban's takeover

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2023, 01:46 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 01:46 AM

    The Taliban have killed an Islamic State militant who was the "mastermind" behind a suicide attack at Kabul's international airport in 2021 that killed 13 US troops and scores of civilians during the United States' chaotic evacuation from the country, US officials said on Tuesday.

    "He was a key ISIS-K official directly involved in plotting operations like Abbey Gate, and now is no longer able to plot or conduct attacks," White House spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement, referring to the Abbey Gate entrance to the Kabul airport where the blast occurred. He did not name the official.

    The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K, after an old name of the region, is an enemy of the Taliban. Fighters loyal to Islamic State first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014 and later made inroads in other areas.

