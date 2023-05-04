Indian army helicopter makes 'hard landing', three hurt

An Indian army helicopter made a "hard landing" in a remote part of Indian Kashmir on Thursday injuring the two pilots and a technician on board, the army said.

The indigenously produced Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) reported a technical fault to air traffic control and made a precautionary landing on the banks of a river in the remote Kishtwar region, the army said.

"Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing," the army said, adding that a court of inquiry had been ordered.