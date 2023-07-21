    বাংলা

    Indian women set fire to house of suspect as Manipur sex assault case triggers outrage

    The sexual assault took place over two months ago but it captured national attention after a short video went viral on social media earlier this week

    Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2023, 09:41 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2023, 09:41 AM

    Women in India's northeastern state of Manipur attacked the house of the main suspect in a sexual assault case that has enraged the nation, police said on Friday.

    The person allegedly dragged two tribal women onto the streets in May and later incited a mob to rape and parade them naked, police said on Friday, as ethnic clashes engulfed the state.

    The sexual assault took place over two months ago but it captured national attention after a short video went viral on social media earlier this week.

    The main suspect, a resident of violence-hit Manipur state, was arrested on Thursday hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the alleged sexual assault as "shameful" and promised tough action.

    Three others also were arrested and a police official said were tracing at least 30 others involved in the crime.

    "Local women pelted stones and burnt some parts of the house belonging to the prime accused in a village," said Hemant Pandey, a senior police official in capital city Imphal.

    "We request women to protest peacefully as there is intense unease. We understand their rage," he said.

    Protests were planned in several parts of India by rights groups demanding justice and swift investigations into the latest incident to raise questions about the safety of women in the country.

    The sexual assault was reported by the victims in May after ethnic clashes began in Manipur. The fighting was triggered by a court order that the government should consider extending special benefits enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

    At least 125 people have been killed and more than 40,000 have fled their homes since the violence erupted.

    "We want to know why police failed to take swift action when they knew that women were raped and paraded naked in Manipur," said Radhika Burman, a student in eastern city of Kolkata who is set to lead a public demonstration on Thursday.

    Modi, who had not made any public remarks about the trouble in a state ruled by his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spoke a day after the videos showing women being molested went viral.

    Opposition MPs who have submitted notices in both houses of the parliament to discuss the violence in Manipur stalled the proceedings on Friday.

    "Manipur needs complete attention and we demand the prime minister make an elaborate statement in the parliament," said Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of opposition Congress party.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris France July 14, 2023.
    Modi calls Manipur women harassment incident 'shameful'
    Modi said the incident of alleged harassment of women in Manipur was "shameful" and urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women
    Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, Jun 7, 2023.
    Police commando, 3 others killed as Manipur violence continues
    More than 100 people have been killed and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the hilly Indian state on May 3
    A Hanwha Aerospace engineer works on a KAAV (Korean Amphibious Assault Vehicle) at Hanwha Aerospace factory in Changwon, South Korea, Mar 16, 2023.
    S Korea to boost visas for skilled workers
    The country will boost its annual quota of visas to more than 30,000 this year from 2,000 a year ago, to help companies battling a staff crunch
    A patient waits to have an ultrasound before a medical abortion on opening day at Alamo Women's Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US, Aug 22, 2022. To open the clinic, Dr Alan Braid and his staff had to obtain new medical licenses and move their families. During the building renovation, some contractors who opposed abortion refused to work with them, Braid said. Anti-abortion activists resented that New Mexico had become a refuge for those seeking to end pregnancies. The state allows abortion throughout pregnancy.
    My body, my data: US fight for abortion access turns digital
    Campaigners want to regulate the collection of commercial healthcare data by private firms, saying it risks exposing women who are pregnant or considering an abortion

    Opinion

    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps