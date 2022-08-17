In Afghanistan, drought poses migration dilemma for villagers

He asked to withhold the name of the village in Bamyan province for fear of retribution from the Taliban.

"We used to be able to harvest at least twice annually, but this year, we're going to harvest early," Ali added.

"There's not enough water for the crops to fully grow."

And the plight of Ali's community is far from unique across the country. Afghanistan is one of the world's most vulnerable nations to climate change, and among the least equipped to deal with it, according to the United Nations and aid agencies.

This is exacerbating a catastrophic humanitarian crisis as Western nations have frozen billions of foreign-stored Afghan bank reserves, and suspended development aid which previously made up about 75% of the nation's public spending.

NO WATER, NO HOME

The previous US-backed government worked with the United Nations in mobilising resources to foster climate change resilience, tracking rainfall, for example, or providing aid to farmers.

Supplying direct government funding had been simple, but has since become impossible due to the sanctions imposed last year on the Taliban.

While the Taliban has provided emergency assistance for recent disasters including floods and is coordinating with NGOs, the group has little cash due to frozen Afghan assets - which the United States this week announced would not be released "in the near-term" - as well as the sanctions.

An updated plan, worked on by the former government and the United Nations, presenting Afghanistan's climate actions through 2030 and detailed next steps has been left unfinished due to the Taliban takeover, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said.

The UN agency last October launched a crisis response initiative to support local communities in various ways, such as improving natural disaster mitigation and resilience.

It prioritises community-level interventions and work with local NGOs, with a "robust" vetting and risk management system that "fully insulates the flow of any funding to the de facto authority", said UNDP communication specialist Won-Na Cha.

Yet as droughts and erratic weather intensify, a growing number of people are at risk of losing their livelihoods and incomes, and may end up forced to migrate despite the nationwide instability, UN and climate change experts have warned.

In his role as a police trainer in Kandahar province, Ali earned 18,000 afghani ($199) monthly, most of which he sent to his family. Now, like many other former breadwinners who have returned to the village since August, he fears for the future.

"This is our home, but if the water disappears, we'll have to go too," Ali told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"I lost my job and now I might lose my village."

TRIPLE THREAT

Conflict, severe drought and economic crisis have left 24.4 million people - more than 60% of Afghanistan's population - in need of humanitarian aid, the United Nations says.

"Recurrent drought and erratic climatic shocks are resulting in a below-average harvest - further threatening incomes and livelihoods," Ramiz Alakbarov, acting head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan, said in emailed comments.

Last year, a drastic reduction in rainfall caused water and food scarcity across 25 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, he added.

Bamyan, where Ali lives, is one of those 25 provinces - and climate change-linked droughts have been on the rise.